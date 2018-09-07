Wolf Sanford

Mon, 07/09/2018 - 8:25am

Wilbur “Wolf” L. Sanford. 85, of Yazoo City passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 10 starting at 9:30 a.m. in Glenwood Cemetery followed by graveside services at 10 a.m. With Rev. Ken Lynch officiating.

A retired salesman and former owner-operator of Wolf's Service Station at Washington and Canal Street. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include step-daughters; Cathy Steinriede (Bobby)  of Glen Allen and Lou Collier (Seger)  of Madison and stepson Bill Coleman (Lynn) of Benton along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

