Wilma Cade Blakemore Pickett, was born January 17, 1937 and on July 20, 2018 joined our heavenly Father and special family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford “Buddy” and Elsie Doris Blakemore; sister, Doris Irene Blakemore Tyson; son, Jon Pickett. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Stricklin King Funeral Home in Yazoo City. Funeral services at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m. in Yazoo City.

“Dip” as she was referred to by her husband, Hugh E. “Pic” Pickett, celebrated their 64th anniversary on July 6, 2018. Wilma was a majorette and Pic was a football player and we, the children, think it was love at first sight. Mama also leaves behind her younger brother, Clifford N. Blakemore (Angie) and numerous nieces and nephews. We are so proud of our parents for staying together through good times and bad and for always being there for us: Kim Pickett Saxton, Robin Pickett Knauss (Michael), Lynn Pickett Roberts (Scotty), and Blake Pickett Amundsen (Mitchell). Mamaw also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren 1 great-great-grandchild.

Mother was not one of those ladies that just stayed at home. She was full of love and had a gusto for life and had adventures that most people dream of. An avid bird watcher, whitewater rafter, golf enthusiast, she was very involved in the local Ladies Golf Association and she could hold her own on the golf course. Mama also took art classes at Hinds in Pearl and painted beautiful pictures of birds and family pets. She stayed in touch with her childhood friends from Yazoo City (The Ya Ya’s) who for several years went on Ya Ya trips.

But what mother’s true passion was her family. Whether it was her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren or great-great-grandchildren she always planned family events. And boy was she proud of us she would whip out pictures in a heartbeat to show off her children.

We love you so very much and there will be a void for the rest of our lives without you here. But as we go through life we know that you will always be watching out for us from above.