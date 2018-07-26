Walter Anderson Collins

Thu, 07/26/2018 - 11:27am

Mr. Walter Anderson “W.A.” Collins, 78, formerly of West, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28 at West Cemetery. Rev. Gene Richardson will officiate.

Mr. Collins was a member of Unity Baptist Church He was a retired Railroad Conductor.

Survivors include his sister, Frances McLean; and a niece, Patricia Brower.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Alma Collins; wife, Mary Lee Collins.

Walter Anderson Collins
