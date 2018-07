Steven Floyd Clements, 69, died July 24, 2018 at his home in Holly Bluff.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mr. Clements was born Dec. 11, 1948 in Humphreys County to Bruce and Ethel Coghlan Clements. He was an engineer for Dow Chemical and a Baptist.

Survivors include two brothers, Tom Clements and Wayne Clements, both of Holly Bluff; a sister, Stephanie C. Davis of Lexington; and his stepfather, Sonny Cliburn of Holly Bluff.