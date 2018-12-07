Stanley Clay “Stan” Montgomery passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. He was 70.

A native of Yazoo City, born October 9, 1947, he was the son of the late Clay E. “Red” Montgomery and the late Agnes Johnson Montgomery.

Mr. Montgomery was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force and a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict and also served in Libya. Following in his father’s footsteps, he worked for Southern Natural Gas retiring in 1999 following 27 years of service. Following that retirement, he worked for StorageMax for over 10 years.

Stan was known for his on-air radio personality and will be fondly remembered as the “Southern DJ” playing musical hits spanning the oldies in Silverton, CO to gospel in Brandon, MS. He enjoyed woodworking and traveling, especially out West. He had a special love for animals, especially his cats, Aspen and Mohawk, who he referred to as “his girls.”

Mr. Montgomery loved his church, Hickory Ridge Baptist Church in Florence, where he was very active in the church’s ministries. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Montgomery, of Terry; sons, Cameron Clay Montgomery (Valerie), of Memphis and Christopher Lowe Montgomery (Amy), of Florence; stepchildren: Christy Lindsey (Sam), of Florence; Angela Smith (Greg), of Brookhaven; and Christopher Sowell, of Sevierville, TN; brothers, Ken Montgomery, of Tuscaloosa and Bill Montgomery (Robbie), of Yazoo City; sisters, Bonnie Matthews, of Clinton and Faye Ramsey, of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren: Latham Montgomery, Ellis Montgomery, Lynden Montgomery, Hunter Cranston, Kayla Lindsey, Hannah Lindsey, Camdyn Lindsey, Brooklyn Lester, and Chloe Smith; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 16, 2018 at Hickory Ridge Baptist Church, 319 Hickory Ridge Rd. in Florence followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Terry Fant, pastor, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made to Hickory Ridge Baptist Church.

Sebrell Funeral Home of Ridgeland handling arrangements.