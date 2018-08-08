Mrs. Ruby Jean Saxton Ward died peacefully at her home on Monday, August 6, 2018. She was 81.

Mrs. Ward was born on April 16, 1937 to George David and Jewel Alma Hasty Saxton. After she raised her children she became an LPN at the age of 50. She loved crocheting, gardening and making baby dolls. She made and donated baby dolls for the Christmas Child Shoeboxes every year including this past year. She loved her sons-in-law very much. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Frank Ward, Jr.; her sisters Ruthie Herrington (her twin), Carlee House and Mary Davis; her brother, Dewey Saxton and her great-grandchild Joshua Miles.

She is survived by her children Brenda Carol Blevins (David) of Vicksburg, MS, Leonard Travis Ward of Texas, Mary Jo McDaniel (Barber) of Satartia, MS, Deborah Ruth McDaniel (Jr.) of Bentonia, MS, Elaine Goodson (Ricky) of Vicksburg, MS, and Rosia Marie Young of Georgia; her sister Ila Ward of Benton, MS; her brothers Howard Saxton and John Thomas Saxton of Yazoo City, MS; 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Brumfield officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mark House, Hugh Hasty, Billy Davis, Wayne Saxton, Thomas Saxton, Louis Hasty, Frankie Davis and Harvey Hasty. Honorary pallbearers will be

Dr. Daniel Edney, Deacons of Immanuel Baptist Church, Dr. Sohall, and the Staff of Fresenius Medical Care.