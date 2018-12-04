Rocky Dillard, 48 of the Mechanicsburg Community of Yazoo County passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at his parent's residence in the Phoenix Community.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 12th 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with services Friday, April 13th 3:30 P.M. At Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel in Yazoo City. Interment will follow in Hebron Baptist Cemetery.

Rocky was preceded in death by a brother, Leighton Dillard Jr.; grandmother, Sally Foster; and his father, Leighton Dillard Sr.

A Truck Driver he was a member of Hebron Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Bridget Chappell Dillard, daughters; Kayla Brook (Bobby) Williams, Hannalisa Dillard, Savannah Dillard, and Carley Carroll all of Yazoo City, sons; Landon Dillard of Yazoo City, Austin Dillard and Lance Dillard both of Arizona, sister Melissa Mathis of Yazoo City; brothers, Michael Dillard and Cory Dillard of Tupelo; parents, Glenda Burt and Glenn Warrington of The Phoenix Community of Yazoo County.