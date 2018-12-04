Rocky Dillard
Rocky Dillard, 48 of the Mechanicsburg Community of Yazoo County passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at his parent's residence in the Phoenix Community.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 12th 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with services Friday, April 13th 3:30 P.M. At Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel in Yazoo City. Interment will follow in Hebron Baptist Cemetery.
Rocky was preceded in death by a brother, Leighton Dillard Jr.; grandmother, Sally Foster; and his father, Leighton Dillard Sr.
A Truck Driver he was a member of Hebron Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife Bridget Chappell Dillard, daughters; Kayla Brook (Bobby) Williams, Hannalisa Dillard, Savannah Dillard, and Carley Carroll all of Yazoo City, sons; Landon Dillard of Yazoo City, Austin Dillard and Lance Dillard both of Arizona, sister Melissa Mathis of Yazoo City; brothers, Michael Dillard and Cory Dillard of Tupelo; parents, Glenda Burt and Glenn Warrington of The Phoenix Community of Yazoo County.