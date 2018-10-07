Rex Davis Trammell, 75, of Yazoo County, passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. He was a native of Sharkey County, a farmer, and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include his sons Rob Trammell (Beth) of Vaughan, and Jeb Trammell (Becky) of Flowood; daughters, Alison King (Sean) of Yazoo City and Deb Gainey of Ocean Springs, mother; Mary Marguerite Trammell of Yazoo City; sister, Linda Martin of Bentonia; grandsons, Slaton King, Parker Coleman, Stuart King and Ray Gainey; granddaughters McKenzie Coleman, Suzanne King and Cameron Trammell; and the mother of his children, Helen Trammell.

Rex was preceded in death by his father, Walter Trammell; brothers, Steven and Jimmy Trammell; and his wife, Karen Ellis Trammell.

Services will be Thursday July 12 at Parkview Church of God on Highway 16 East, Yazoo City with visitation starting at 9 a.m. in The fellowship hall followed by Funeral Services in The Sanctuary of Parkview at 11 a.m. Rev. Jay Trammell will officiate. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery,

Serving as pallbearers are Tim Trammell, John Trammell, Chris Trammell, Steven Trammell, Shane Trammell, Keith Martin, Jeff Martin and J.J. Davis.