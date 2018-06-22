Rachel Lois Rogers Ledbetter was promoted to Glory on June 21, 2018. She was in her home in Benton, surrounded by her adoring family as she passed peacefully from this world and ran into the arms of her savior. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she was greeted at the gates by her beloved husband of 73 years, David William Ledbetter, her eldest daughter, Donna Ledbetter Nesbit Williams, and her grandson, Zane Rankin. Her heavenly greeting committee also included a host of family members and loved ones who went before her, comprised of her parents Andrew Johnson Rogers and Emily Eran Freeman Rogers, her son-in-law Johnie Nesbit and her 12 older siblings.

Rachel was truly beloved by all who knew her but by none as much as her husband David. After seeing her photograph, David rode his bicycle over 200 miles from Greenwood, MS, to Rachel’s hometown of Beaumont, MS, to meet her. Thus began their 73-year-long romance and legacy of family.

At the age of 96, Rachel was survived by her children Charles P Ledbetter and wife Paula of Pascagoula, Davie Ledbetter Rankin, Amy Ledbetter Shirley and husband Jim, David William Ledbetter, Jr. and wife Kathy, John Ledbetter and wife Linda and Millicent Ledbetter, all of Benton, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Eloise Pitt Smith and brother-in-law Walter Pitt.

Rachel was a remarkable woman with a keen mind and a sweet spirit. She shared a close and devoted walk with her Savior and she relished in all of his beautiful creations. She was active in her church, Bethlehem Baptist in Fugates, and she found joy in the simple things such as reading, birdwatching and conversations with her lifelong friend Christine King. She also had a green thumb, as evidenced by the bricolage of beautiful flowers, vegetables and greenery still growing in the earth she cultivated around her home. Above all else, Rachel devoted her life to her family. Her door was always open, as were her loving arms. Her presence will be greatly missed, and as her nephew Larry Smith said, “the world will be a little dimmer without the bright light of her smile.” Her family takes comfort in the promise of eternal salvation through Jesus Christ, and know this is merely the end of her earthly life. The next time one of her children or grandchildren receive a hug from “Mamaw” it will be in a wondrous place with no more tears and no more pain.

Services held Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Stricklin King Funeral Home in Yazoo City, with visitation from 12:30-2:00 and the service immediately following.

Rachel’s grandsons Trey Arnold, Andy Ledbetter, Jay Nesbit, Rick Ledbetter, Blair Rankin, Will Ledbetter, Kinch Ledbetter, Joseph Ledbetter and Drew Ledbetter will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family humbly asks that any donations in Rachel’s honor be made to The Baptist Children’s Village, Gideon’s International or Samaritan’s Purse.