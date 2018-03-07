Norman Paul Damiens, 88, passed away on July 2, 2018 at home after battling cancer.

Norman was born on April 13, 1930 in New Orleans, LA, to Mr. and Mrs. Joe L. Damiens. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School in Jackson, MS. While attending Hinds Junior College, Mr. Damiens was called into active service with the United States Marines. Serving his country during the Korean War in 1950, Sergeant Damiens was in "C-Charley Battery", 7th 105 Howitzer Battalion Reserves. The Battery consisted of 100 men. He was one of 19 men cut off from his battery for over two weeks, which is known in history as the famous "Changjin Reservoir." Some 12,000 Chinese came through and these 19 men were given up for dead. The men by a miracle escaped and were evacuated. These brave Marines fought weather 18 degrees below zero in North Korea. Sergeant Damiens suffered from frost bite which affected him throughout his life.

Norman married the love of his life Ms. Patricia "Pat" Easom on September 28, 1950 in Oceanside, Calif., at Camp Pendleton. Upon returning from the war, they set up family life in Yazoo City, where he owned and operated Yazoo Tire Service for 36 years. After retirement, Norman and his wife Pat traveled extensively and he enjoyed fishing on a regular basis. He loved hearing and giving the fish report amongst numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Easom Damiens of Raymond, MS, and his parents. Also preceding him in death are two grandsons, Richard Wayne Damiens and John Norman Damiens, and a sister, Shirley Damiens Harris.

He is survived by three sons, Jeff Damiens (Lucianne) of Bay St. Louis, MS; Roy Damiens (Lee Ann) of Canton, MS; and Joe Damiens of Lafayette, LA; one daughter, Sandra Damiens of Yazoo City, MS; grandsons, Ryan Damiens, John Philip Damiens (Alissa), Patric Damiens; three great-granddaughters, two great-great-granddaughters, and one great-great-grandson. He is also survived by two brothers, Dan Damiens and Roy Damiens (Tootie).

Mr. Damiens was a devout Catholic and communicate of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Yazoo City, MS. His strong faith led him through life and especially with his battle with cancer.

The family would like to sincerely thank the devoted caregivers, Brenda Ketchum and Jennifer Ketchum for providing comfort and care for Mr. Damiens along with Continue Care Hospice Services.

Services begin with visitation at St. Mary's Catholic Chuch on Friday, July 6, 2018, from 10- 11 a.m. and funeral mass at 11 a.m. Burial is at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson.

Stricklin-King Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.