Nancy Elizabeth Simmons Barber Davis was born Saturday, May 26, 1928, to the late Walter Simmons and the late Elizabeth Coleman Simmons.

Elizabeth grew up in a loving home provided by her aunt and uncle, the late Lou Margaret Coleman Willis and the late Fletcher Willis.

At an early, she confessed her love for Christ and united with Beulah Land M.B. Church (1936) and remained a faithful member until her health began to fail. She served wherever God placed her.

“Doodlum,” as she was lovingly called, was joined in holy matrimony to the late Jessie James Barber. To this union, two children were born – Margaret and the late Elmer Lewis Barber. Later in life, she married the late Nyle Wilson Davis.

At 9:32 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, 2018, she made her peaceful transition from this place.

Nancy Elizabeth “Doodlum’s” legacy lives on. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Barber Trimm, and daughter-in-law, Julie Mae Mullen Barber. She also leaves a legacy of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great- grandchildren: Sheila, Dietrich, Lou (Kendrick) Carter, Raphonette (Jamaal) Williams, Marshondra, Lindsey, Constance (Wayne), Dewayne and Deandrea Showers, Maurio Cooper, Linda Banks, Yolanda (Barry) Green, Sr., Andre’ (Linda) Mullen, Elma, Vergie, Elmer, Jr. (Ashley) Barber, David, Tenika, Cordauns (Petrona), Tawana, Dietrecanna (DeAndre), Jania, Larissa, Skylar, Tristan, Barry, Jr., Ashley Green, Tanijeha, Bennicia, Benjamin, Mikylah, Mikyel, Kash, Chalesha, Mattie, Charles, Jr., Anthony, Elmer, III, Melvin, Azleen, Keyarlos, Ke’Shonda, Tre’von, Brayden, Jamaal, Jr., and Morgan.

Also left with precious memories are her cousins, friends and associates, and special friends, Mrs. Alfreda Delaware and Mrs. Katie Hibbler.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to all of those who have supported them during this time. It is our prayer that you will always be the recipient of God’s bountiful blessings.