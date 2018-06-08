Mary Margaret Stevenson, 87, of Yazoo City died peacefully Thursday, August 2, 2018 at The Martha Coker Green Homes.

Funeral services were Saturday at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with Dr. Clint Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow on Tuesday at Green Hill Memorial Cemetery

Mrs. Stevenson was a homemaker and a member of Oak Ridge Methodist Church. Born and raised in Richlands, Virginia most of her adult life was spent in Oak Ridge, Tenn. and the past 14 Years in Yazoo City.

Margaret was preceded in death by her son, John Stevenson; and her husband, Clarence Stevenson.

Survivors include her son, Joseph Scott Stevens of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; brothers; Donald Dye (Shirley) of Richlands, Virginia and Charles Richard Dye (Beverly) of Hattiesburg; sisters, Charlotte Helton (Kennith) of Yazoo City and Ann Dye Weeks of Gray, Ga.; brother-in-law, Curt Stevenson of Johnson City, Tenn. and numerous nieces and nephews.