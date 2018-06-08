Mary Lee Corley, 98, of Yazoo City passed away peacefully Monday, July 30, 2018 in Yazoo City.

Funeral services were July 31 at Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Lewis Kalil officiating. Burial followed under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mrs. Corley was born July 28, 1920 To Earl and Willie Seay Chapman. She worked many years in the Yazoo City Public School system, she was a homemaker, a member of Short Creek Baptist Church, devoted mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Her passion was her family, being a caretaker and host to those who visited her. She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening and preparing home cooked meals for her family and guest. “You were always welcomed at her table”.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover C. Corley; her parents; a brother, Earl Chapman of Mobile, Ala.; and step-son Charles Corley.

Survivors include her son; Don Corley (Evelyn); grandsons, Jason Corley and Drew Corley (Bonni); and great-grandchildren Molli and Luke Corley, all of Madison.

Condolences may be posted at stricklin-king.com