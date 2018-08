Mary Lee Baker, 75, died July 29, 2018 at Yazoo Health & Rehabilitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Baker was born August 8, 1942 to William and Janie Williams Landrum. She was a homemaker and a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Baker.

Survivors include two sons, Brian Baker of Brandon and William Payne of Greers Ferry, Ark.; three grandchildren, four sisters and three brothers.