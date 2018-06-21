Marilyn Lewis, 78, of Yazoo City passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Merit Health River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg.

Funeral services are Friday, June 22 at 3 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with Rev. Jay Trammell officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the service.

Mrs. Lewis was born March 31, 1940 in Yazoo County to William and Frances Martin. She was a retired teacher with the Yazoo County Schools and a Methodist.

Survivors include her sons, Bill Lewis (Elizabeth), Ronnie Lewis (Leslye), and Russell Lewis (Diane), all of Yazoo City; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Douglas of Bentonia.