Marilyn Lewis

  • 175 reads
Thu, 06/21/2018 - 4:33pm

Marilyn Lewis, 78, of Yazoo City passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Merit Health River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg.

Funeral services are Friday, June 22 at 3 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with Rev. Jay Trammell officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the service.

Mrs. Lewis was born March 31, 1940 in Yazoo County to William and Frances Martin. She was a retired teacher with the Yazoo County Schools and a Methodist.

Survivors include her sons, Bill Lewis (Elizabeth), Ronnie Lewis (Leslye), and Russell Lewis (Diane), all of Yazoo City; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Douglas of Bentonia.

Obituaries

Catherine Olden Wohner

Catherine Olden Wohner, better known as Sis, died June 18, 2018, at the age of 95.

Rachel Lois Rogers Ledbetter
Marilyn Lewis
Billy Ray Peeples
Audrey Billingslea Pepper
Margaret Allen