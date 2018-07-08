Kathy Lowry

  • 214 reads
Tue, 08/07/2018 - 4:16pm

Kathy Lowry, 65, of Holly Bluff passed away at her residence in Sharkey County Monday August 7, 2018. A Truck Driver, she was a Veteran of The U. S. Marine Corp and of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include her mother, Sylvia Coghlan of Holly Bluff; brother, Floyd Lowry of Columbus; sisters, Sherry Prater of Yazoo City, Gail Cannon of Tupelo, June Lowry of Pickwick and Kim Avery of Como; nephews, John Edwards of Yazoo City, Justin Childers of Como, Garrett Avery of Como, Roger Williams of Mantachie, Austin Lowry of Nashville, Tenn. and David Smith; nieces, Grace Avery of Como, Amanda Prater of Sheffield, Ala., Lana Holcolm of Verona, Tia Schully of Nashville and  Emma Williams; aunts; Mary Dorris and Ozie Coghlan; and uncle, Son Coghlan, all of Holly Bluff.

Funeral services are Wednesday, August 8 at 2 p.m. at Holly Bluff Baptist Church with burial to follow at Mound Cemetery (Coghlan Cemetery) on Spanish Fort Road in Sharkey County.

Rev. Jonathan McBride will officiate.

Stricklin-King Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements

