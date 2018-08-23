Justin Michael Brown

Justin Michael Brown, 36, of Bentonia passed away at his residence Monday August 20, 2018.

Visitation will be Friday, August 24 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City starting at 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. memorial graveside services in Glenwood Cemetery. Rev. D. J. Speckner will officiate.

Mr. Brown was born June 30, 1982 in Flowood to Hank and Lynn Downs Brown. A member of Bentonia Baptist Church, he was a Heavy Equipment Operator.

Justin was preceded in death by Lynn Downs Frazier, Jean Downs, Jaydyn Hallman, Janet Brown and Hank Brown.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Darlene Brown; son, Cody Michael Brown of Bentonia; sisters, Brittany Powell of Brandon and Bailey Brown of Flora; brothers, Colt Brown of Pearl and Corey Frazier of LaComb, La.; special aunt, Susan Downs; and nieces and nephews, Chole Brown, Kaylyn Hallman, Nicholas Powell and Henry Brown.

