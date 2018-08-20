Jean T. Johnson, 81, of Yazoo City passed away August 20, 2018 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 22 at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Yazoo City with visitation starting at 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. service under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Johnson and Rev. Ken Lynch will officiate.

Mrs. Johnson was a Day Care operator and a homemaker. She was also a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church.

Jean was preceded in death by her sisters; Linda Harris and Nancy Parkinson and her brother; Billy Thornhill.

Survivors include her husband; John V. “Hot” Johnson, daughters; Suzanne Wever (Jimmy), Leigh Ann Stuart (Gil) and Lisa Martin all of Yazoo City, grandchildren; Wes Wever (Kara), Amy Wever, Kyle Wever (Jessica), Casey Wever, Kate Martin Powell (Corey), Bradley Stuart, great-grandchildren; Eli Wever, Daniel Compton, Peyton Compton, Lexi Henson, Bella Ray, and Bo Ray, and by her brothers James Thornhill of Yazoo City, Doug Thornhill of Lumberton, N.C., and Michael Thornhill of Brandon.