Jane Saxton Talbert, 75, of Jackson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April, 11, 2018

Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City. Stricklin-King Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

A graduate of Ole Miss, Jane had a long career in education, insurance, and retail sales. She was of Methodist faith.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; Walter C. and Hattie Presley Saxton; and two brothers, Walter P Saxton and Clayton Ellis Saxton

Survivors include her daughter, Jackie Friedman;  grandsons, Josh Friedman and Sam Friedman all of Frisco, Texas;  sister, Bethel Lou Moore of Benton;  nieces, Livvi Moore Zieglar, Susie Saxton Bevalaque and Shannon Saxton Prescott of Benton; and a nephew, Steve Saxton.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

