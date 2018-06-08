James W. "Jimmy" Crook, age 88, passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Crook was born on April 19, 1930 in Yazoo City to the late Rapp W. Crook and Elizabeth Wallace Crook. He graduated from Yazoo City High School before earning a B.S. Degree in Animal Science from Mississippi State University. While at State, he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 until 1954 in Germany. From 1957 until 1960 he was a Field Representative for Mississippi Chemical in Yazoo City.

Jimmy became Vice President of Marketing for First Mississippi in Jackson until his retirement in 1985. Moving to Beaufort, SC in 1994, he was a member of Sea Island Presbyterian Church and served as an elder.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, William J. Crook.

Survivors include his wife, Bruce Robertson Dent Crook of Ocean Springs, MS; son, Jim (Julie) Crook; grandchildren, Rapp (Elizabeth) Crook, and Ashton (Kara) Crook, four great-grandchildren, all of Elida, OH; step-sons, Lindsey Anderson, James K. Dent III, and Jamie Robertson Dent; step-daughter, Kristin A. Hammons; and brother, Wallace (Karen) Crook III, of Newark, DE.

The family suggests that memorials be made to Sea Island Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 966, Beaufort, SC, 29901, or French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS, 39745.

A private celebration of Jimmy's life will be held for his family at a later time. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the register book, visit www.bradfordokeefe.com.