Harold C. Middleton Sr.

Harold Curtis Middleton Sr., 82, of Benton passed away Friday, August 10, 2018 at The Mississippi Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson.

He was the retired Superintendent of the Yazoo County School District and had over 40 years in the School System as a teacher and principal. A Veteran of the U. S. Army, he was a member and Deacon at Benton Baptist Church.



Survivors include his wife; Cecelia Allen Middleton, sons Harold Curtis “Hal” (Cindy) Middleton of Benton, and Byron Allen (Kelly) Middleton of Yazoo City, daughter; Cynthia “Cindy” (David) Shipp of Benton, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, brother; Dan Middleton of Winona, and sisters-in-law Nell Middleton of Winona and Marianne Middleton of West Point.



Visitation will be Sunday, August 12 at Parkview Church of God on Highway 16 East Yazoo City 4–7 p.m. and Monday, August 13 at 10 a.m. Until the 11 a.m. service. Burial will follow in the Benton Baptist Church Cemetery.



Rev. Charles Moore, Rev. George Dolar, and Rev. Jason Middleton will officiate.



Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons Curt Middleton, Patrick Shipp, Will Middleton, Thomas Shipp, Hayden Middleton, J. B. Middleton and Weathers Birden.



Honorary Pallbearers are Eddie Luce, Billy Luce, John Fletcher, Phil Pope, Lamar Manor, Roland Ledbetter, Larry Lee, Jimmy Shipp, Roger Threet and Mac Abernathy



Memorials may be made to Benton Baptist Church or Gideon's International.