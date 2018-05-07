Garner Callihan

Garner J. Callihan, 92, of Yazoo City passed away Sunday July 1, 2018 at the Martha Coker Green Houses.

Graveside services are Friday at 3 p.m. at Glenwood Cemtery. Burial will follow under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mrs. Callihan was born March 18, 1926 in Laurel to Oscar Garner Goodwin and Bessie Scag Goodwin. She was a homemaker and a member of Westwood Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Callihan.

Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Coleman Burns of Dallas, Texas; son, Morris Callihan of Yazoo City; three grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Kenneth Goodwin of Laurel.