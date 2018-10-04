Eugenia Cox Walker passed away Tuesday, April, 10, 2018.

Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home chapel.

Mrs. Walker was born on July 14, 1949, to William S. and Nancy Tindall Cox of Bentonia, Mississippi, and lived there her entire life. Mrs. Walker was a graduate of Belhaven College and was a retired English teacher. She began teaching at Benton Academy, followed by many years at Tri-County Academy, and ultimately retired from Yazoo County High School. She was involved with the students outside the classroom, as well, serving as club sponsor and participating in fundraising events with them. She also served in other community and civic organizations. Mrs. Walker was a member of Bentonia United Methodist church since her childhood.

Affectionately known as “MooMoo” to her grandchildren, niece, and nephews, Eugenia loved to spend time with the children and they loved being entertained by her. She was an excellent cook and she will be remembered for the wonderful family dinners she hosted. Her favorite hobbies were reading and gardening. She could always be found with a book in her lap or outside tending her lawn and beautiful roses.

Eugenia was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Martha Cox Wilkes and Ty Cox Kidd.

She is survived by her two daughters, Meta Walker (Scott) Abraham of Edwards, Mississippi and Cannon Walker (Dewayne) Williams of Bentonia, and their father, Billy Joe Walker; her brother, William S. Cox, Jr. of Bentonia; five grandchildren, Michael and Joseph Williams, and Callie Cox, Jake, and Abbey Abraham; niece, Sarah Parker Mabus; and nephews, Chuck Wilkes, William Wilkes, and Sessions Cox.

Stricklin King Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made to Bentonia United Methodist Church, Bentonia, Mississippi.