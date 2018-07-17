Doug Gordon

John Douglas “Doug” Gordon, 60, of Yazoo City passed away peacefully Friday, July 13, 2018 at his home. A native of Yazoo City, he was a heavy equipment operator and of the Baptist faith.

Services were held July 16 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home. Burial followed at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Phoenix.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Myrtrea Gordon, Sr.; son, John Christopher Gordon; and two brothers, Hugh Gordon Jr. and Malcolm Gordon.

Survivors include his life partner of 30 years, Carla Buchanan of Yazoo City; daughters, Paige Boykin (Brad) of Florence, Niki McDaniel (Roger) of Ridgeland, and Amy Barnes (David) of  Brandon;  sons, Tommy Morris (Amy) of Shreveport, La., and Matt Smith (Leigh) of Ridgeland; brothers, Thomas Gordon (Diane “Dee”) of Yazoo City, and Danny Gordon (Angie) of Carthage; sisters-in-law, Diane Gordon of Yazoo City, and Jeannie Gordon of Brandon;  16 grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Tristan Slaton, Thomas Gordon, Jr.,Blayne Gordon, Josh Boyanton, Matt Smith, Dalton Morris, and Zeryk Smith.

