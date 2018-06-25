Dorothy "Dotsie" Coleman Roberts

Dorothy Coleman Roberts, better known as Dotsie and lovingly called Mimi by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, passed from this life into the heavenly kingdom on June 25, 2018.

She was born March 20, 1937, the oldest daughter of E. Lynn and Vera Trammell Coleman in Yazoo City. She attended high school in Yazoo City and later attended, what was known then as, MSCW. She had retired from the ASCS office having worked in various roles for 40 years. She married James Roberts in 1956 and they lived in Natchez, Jackson and Yazoo City while James pursued his career in the field of education. While in Jackson, James was headmaster and Dotsie worked in the office of Manhattan Academy.

She was a faithful member of Parkview Church of God and if the doors were open you would find her there. Mimi always said, “I love my church, and I love my pastor.” There is no doubt that as she stepped into heaven she was greeted with “well done faithful servant.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Gregg and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by her son, Kenny and his wife Melissa; her daughter, Jamie and her husband Ellis Wright; her daughter, Angie and her husband Robert Black; her former daughter in law, Jennifer Bowman; her grandchildren, Grae Roberts, Mallory Norman, Lori Stringer, Michael Wright, John Wright, Madison Simpson, Sarah Craft, Rainer Roberts, Katie Black, Bob Black and Kemp Black and 11 great-grandchildren, Reed Roberts, Emma Roberts, Tuck Rowland, Benjamin Norman, Ann Chancellor Norman, Seth Stringer, Wright Stringer, Elizabeth Ann Wright, Susannah Ellis Wright, Charlotte Kate Simpson and Coleman Simpson. She is also survived by her Brother, Bobby Coleman and her sister, Eva Hines and many extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in her memory to Parkview Church of God, P. O. Box 153, Yazoo City, MS 39194. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 27, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m., all at Parkview Church of God in Yazoo City. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.