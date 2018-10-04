Dennis Lamar Bradshaw, 54, passed away April 2, 2018 at his home in Eden surrounded by his family.

Mr. Bradshaw was born Dec. 23, 1963 in Yazoo City to the late Levell and Billie Bradshaw.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, David Pugh; and his brother, Jimmy Bradshaw.

Survivors include his loving wife, Johnnie Faye Bradshaw; six children, Randall Ball, Sonya Bradshaw, Brandy Collins, Amanda Bradshaw, Teresa Brooke Bradshaw and Krystal Bradshaw; 16 grandchildren; a loving aunt, Bonnie Riser; and numerous nieces and nephews.