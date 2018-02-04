Christina Yvonne Burtanog, 34, passed away into the care of our Lord on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

She was born on June 24th, 1983, in Lakeside Hospital in New Orleans, LA to the late Walter Nicholas Burtanog and Tina Saxton Burtanog. She attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Yazoo City, MS.

She is survived by her daughter, Bryanna Alexis Burtanog of Flora; her loving mother; Tina Saxton Hudson (David) of Yazoo City; her brother; John David Hudson of Yazoo City; and her sister; Cheyenne Morgan (Christopher) of Pensacola, Florida.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life between Noon and 2:00 p.m. on April 2nd, at Scott Memorial Funeral Home in Yazoo City, MS. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m., with internment to follow at Cypress Gardens Cemetery.