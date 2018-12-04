Cathy Jones

Cathy Diane Jones, 62, of Yazoo County passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018 from complications of diabetes and COPD.

Visitation will be 5-7p.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018 at Stricklin King Funeral Home, and noon-2 p.m. on Friday. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel with burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City.

“Jones” was a 1974 graduate of Bentonia High School, and had been employed as a dental technician for many years. She loved the outdoors, taking care of her animals, and in younger days helping her dad on the farm. She was of the Baptist faith.

“Jones” was preceded in death by her parents; Ray and Emogene Jones, her sister Janice Duchesne, her nephew Ryan Duchesne and her precious Boston terrier “Duchess”.

She leaves behind her nephew; Wes Duchesne and wife Melissa, great-nieces; Brittany Ryan Duchesne, and Sommer Duchesne and great-nephews; Wes Duchesne, Jr, Brandon Duchesne and Hunter Duchesne, great-great nephew; Wesley Ryan Duchesne, great-great niece Alyssa Winstead aunt; Dimple Ellis, cousins and a host of friends. Special thanks to her care-giver and best friend, Linda Creel Saxton.

Serving as pallbearers are Wes Duchesne, Brandon Duchesne, Kenny Thomas, Tim Saxton, and Bobby Joe Sanders