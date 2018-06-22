Catherine Olden Wohner, better known as Sis, died June 18, 2018, at the age of 95.

Visitation will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Canton, on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, beginning at 9:30 am, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 am. A graveside service for the interment of ashes will take place at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City at 3 p.m.

She was born in Yazoo City to Catherine Clark Olden and Samuel Bedwell Olden on February 2, 1923. She attended MSCW and graduated from Ole Miss. She studied for a year at the Tulane School of Social Work and worked for four years as the child welfare worker for Yazoo County.

In 1954, she married Joseph Collins Wohner. They were married for more than 55 happy years and had two children.

Because of her appreciation for and love of architecture, she had three antebellum houses in Canton restored. One became her home, one her husband's office, and the last was briefly her daughter-in-law's gift shop.

She helped to start the Toys for the Needy program in Canton, serving as treasurer and helping with the distribution of the toys.

As a volunteer for the Junior Auxiliary, she read children's books to the first and second grades at Canton Elementary School. She tutored children with reading difficulties as a volunteer for the Catholic Sisters of Humility and later the Sisters of Charity of the BVM.

Reared as a Presbyterian, she was received into full communion with the Catholic Church in 1992 and remained a faithful member of Sacred Heart Parish in Canton. She served a term on the Parish Council and assisted with the RCIA program. She also served terms as Secretary and Program Chairman of the Sacred Heart Society.

She was predeceased by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her brother Sam Olden of Yazoo City, daughter Catherine C. Wohner of Ridgeland, son Collins Wohner Jr. and his wife Margee of Jackson, and granddaughters Medley Wohner and Catherine K. Wohner, both of Chicago.

She was a much-loved wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and employer. She will be greatly missed.

Her family would like to express appreciation to her sitters and drivers to whom she was devoted.

Donations in her memory might be made to Sacred Heart Church, 238 E. Center St., Canton, MS 39046; MS Animal Rescue League, 5221 Greenway Drive Ext., Jackson, MS 39204; or CARA, P. O. Box 231, Clinton, MS 39060.