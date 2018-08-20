James Raymond “Bo” Walton Sr., 67, died August 19, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at Tinsley Baptist Church Thursday morning, August 23. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., and the service will follow at 11 a.m.

Mr. Walton was born July 26, 1951. Bo graduated from Hinds Community College and served six years in the Army National Guard. He was a cattle farmer and worked construction until he retired.

He was preceded in death by his late father, J R Walton and mother, Clara Ruth Walton. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Betty Thrasher Walton, and his two sons, Jim Walton (Kim) and Mike Walton (April). He is also survived by four grandchildren, Ty Walton, Barrett Walton, Aubree Paige Walton and Makenzie Hancock. He also has a brother, John Walton, of Mineola, Texas and a sister, Myrtis Ruth Wadley, of Madison.

Memorials may be given to Tinsley Baptist Church.