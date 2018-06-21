Billy Ray Peeples was born July 9, 1950 in Louise, Mississippi to Maurine Henderson Peeples and James Pittman Peeples.

He never met a stranger and was known by so many as the Peanut Man, yet he was a private man in many aspects of his life. So many knew him in his travels with his peanuts. He was always a hard worker regardless if others could not see the fruit of his labors.

Psalms 90:17 NIV May the favor of the Lord our God rest on us; establish the work of our hands for us— yes, establish the work of our hands.

Billy Ray sustained injuries on June 8, 2018 as the Lord took him home June 19, 2018 where he is at peace with his mother and his three older brothers: Pitt, Toolie, and Jimmy.

He is survived by Shirley Peeples, Shirley McIntyre, Barbara Daniels (Glen), Jerry Peeples (Velda), Harold Peeples (Carolyn), all of Louise, Pat Peeples (Lisa) of Yazoo, Jan Peeples of Jackson and Michael Peeples of Texas.

He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews Andy Peeples (Vicky) of Greenwood Arkansas, Donna Pierce, Kathy Vandevere (Billy), Nancy Dew (Jason) all three of Yazoo, Cindy P Marshall, Christy P. DuBois, both of Louise, Ronny McIntyre (Lisa) of Glen Allen, Stacy Jones (David), Melissa Daniels and Jeffrey Peeples all of Louise, Eric Peeples of Starkville, Brad Shanks (Pamela) of Yazoo, Jamie O’Connor (Steven) of Oklahoma, Chris Everett of Yazoo, Steven Peeples and Ashley Peeples. He also is survived by a host of great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 23 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home. Services will follow at the funeral home chapel.