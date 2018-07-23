Willie F. (Bill) Brown made his transition to eternal life, Wednesday, July 18, peacefully at home surrounded by his wife Martha. He was born, August 13, 1942, the fourteenth child of John Reaver and Rosie Brown. Together, John and Rosie created a stable and loving home for their children on their Wolf lake farm in the rural Mississippi Delta.

Having been reared in a God-fearing family, Willie learned to love and honor God, as well as appreciate the value of a quality education, confessing a belief in God and accepting Jesus as his Lord and Savior at Christ Temple Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A. Wolf Lake. He used the gifts God gave him, serving as a Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School Teacher, and church custodian. Willie encouraged and assisted young people and adults to attend church and often would bring them to church activities and regular services.

Willie’s formal education was in the Humphreys County School District. He graduated from Montgomery High School in Louise, MS. His quest for higher education continued at Mississippi Delta Junior College, Moorhead, MS. Also, he continued to farm because of the legacy provided by my parents. Cotton, beans, and corn were our main crops.

Eventually, Willie met, fell in love, and married Martha Rush, December 29, 1968. This year Willie and his wife Martha, his true love, would have celebrated their 50th anniversary in December.

However, his love for politics was undeniable and because of his burning desire to become a public servant Willie began his career serving as a member of the Humphreys County School Board. Eventually, he was elected to the Humphreys County Board of Supervisors from 1987-2015, and loyally served the people of District 3 for 28 years. In the history of the board of supervisors, Willie was the first African American to hold the Office of President. He was elected and served as one of the vice-presidents on the 1998-1999 Delta Council, chair and vice-chairman of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Nomination Committee, Commissioner of Mid-Delta Empowerment Zone, and the Yazoo Valley Electric Advisory Board. In addition, Willie was instrumental in helping to establish the Humphreys County High School Auditorium in Belzoni, MS and the Housing Projects for the elderly, The Bill Brown Manor, Belzoni, MS, an honor and blessing bestowed to him for making a difference in the live of his constituency. Willie also served as a Board Member of Camp Pioneer in Pearl, MS.

However, on his journey, there were times of sadness. Preceding him in death were his parents, and his siblings: Millard, Johnny, Alexander, Prince Ella, Sophia, Reaver, Robert, and Donald.

Cherishing his memory are his siblings: Raymond of Yazoo City, MS, Leon (Shirley) of Yazoo City, MS, Christine of Los Angeles, CA, Hazel of Yazoo City, MS, Lawrence (Angela) of Nashville, TN, and James (Doris) of Yazoo City, MS. Know that this is not the end of my story, but the beginning…