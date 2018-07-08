Betty Burleson

Betty Earl Burleson, 80, of Yazoo City passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at The Mississippi Baptist Memorial Medical Center in Jackson.

She was a retired secretary having been employed by Mississippi Chemical Corp, Environmental Solutions, and by Ardis Russell, CPA, she was also a member of First Baptist Church Yazoo City.

Survivors include her husband; Wayne Burleson; son, David Wayne Burleson (Elizabeth) of Raymond; grandchildren, Chase Ward, Ashley Blount and Parker Burleson; great-grandchildren, Preston Blount and Addison Blount; sister, Susie “Billie” Monaghan (Charlie) of Yazoo City; brothers, Milton Edward Whitescarver of Dover, DE, and James Robert Whitescarver of Arkansas; niece, Missy Monaghan of Brandon; and a nephew, Mikie Monaghan of Jackson.

Services will be at Stricklin-King Funeral Home Thursday, August 9 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. services with Rev Lewis Kalil officiating.

Burial will follow in Dover Cemetery in Yazoo County.

Serving as pallbearers are Parker Burleson, Chase Ward, Mikie Monaghan, Jay Montgomery, Pat Rush, and Sam Pace.