Annie Ruth Stricklin Ryan, 88, of Blakely, Ga., and formerly of Yazoo City, peacefully passed away Monday, July 23, 2018.

Mrs. Ryan was born May 18, 1930, in Yazoo County to the late Herman Stricklin and Louise Jennings Stricklin. She was a homemaker.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Herbert Stricklin.

Survivors include one son, David Ryan and wife Joy of Blakely; one sister, Louise Dixon of Benton, Ms.; three brothers, Thomas Stricklin and wife Beth, Troy Stricklin and Roy Stricklin and wife Joann, all of Yazoo City; three grandsons, Shawn Ryan of Litchfield Park, Az., Chad Ryan and wife Megan of Goodyear, Az., and Corey Ryan of Brandon, Ms.; two granddaughters, Kirsten Foster and husband Will, and Kendall Carpenter, all of Blakely; and three great-grandchildren, Jude Ryan, Sammy Ryan and Molly Foster.