Alan Eugene Manor, 55, of Pell City, Alabama and formerly of Yazoo City, died in a work-related accident on Thursday, August 9, 2018 in Dickson, Tennessee.

Funeral services are Tuesday, Aug. 14 at First Independent Methodist Church at 15th Street & Jackson Ave. in Yazoo City Tuesday, August 14 with visitation starting at 10 a.m until the 11 a.m. service with Rev. Jay Trammell officiating. Burial will follow in Fletchers Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. Manor was an entrepreneur and a member of Fletchers Chapel United Methodist Church in Yazoo County.

Survivors include his sons, Tyler Alan Manor and Spencer Adam Manor both of Pell City, Ala.; mother, Carla Manor of Yazoo City; sisters, Mariam “Sissy” Whatley (Michael) of Yazoo City, and Angelic Manor Howell (Danny) of Norfolk, Va.; mother of his children; Sharon Manor Pike of Pell City, Ala.; companion, Lisa White and stepchildren, Caleb and Chloe.

Serving as pallbearers are Michael Whatley Jr., Joe Meek, Terry McKenney, Jeff Johnson, Jason Layton and Elwin Gary,