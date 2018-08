A Yazoo City man was recently denied bond after he allegedly abused a 23-month-old toddler left in his care.

Austin Tyson, 24, of 711 S. Sunset Dr., was charged with felony child abuse after an infant was found with multiple upper body and head wounds.

