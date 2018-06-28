Yazoo County jury convicts former Greenville police officer of accessory after the fact to murder

Former Greenville police officer Arsenio Robinson was found guilty today in Yazoo County of Accessory after the Fact to Murder and Participation in Gang Activity.

Robinson’s conviction is related to the 2015 slaying and gang-style execution of Tahiti Banks of Belzoni.

Fred Hogan of Tchula was found guilty of Banks’ murder in 2017.

The case was originally a Humphreys County case, but the venue was transferred to Yazoo County.

The Yazoo County jury took less than two hours to return two guilty verdicts. Robinson’s sentencing will be held Tuesday, July 3 in Humphreys County.

District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver said she was pleased with the verdict.