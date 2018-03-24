White pleads guilty to sex crimesBy JAMIE PATTERSON,
Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:16am
After the Mississippi Supreme Court overturned his prior conviction, an admitted child molester entered a guilty plea this week in Yazoo County Circuit Court.
After the Mississippi Supreme Court overturned his prior conviction, an admitted child molester entered a guilty plea this week in Yazoo County Circuit Court.
The Yazoo County Fair and Civic League has been in operation for decades, and has recently... READ MORE
Yazoo County’s Lady Panthers took their first loss of the season on Monday night when they fell... READ MORE
Few people will leave a more lasting legacy in Yazoo than the late Willie and Jevonne McCoy.
Edna M. Hancock, 79, of the Mechanicsburg community of Yazoo County, passed away at her home on... READ MORE