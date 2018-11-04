Varner and Robertson bid farewell to City Council

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 9:38am

Two city aldermen reflected on their time in office as they stepped down Monday afternoon for the new city council to be installed.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp

Obituaries

Jane Saxton Talbert

Jane Saxton Talbert, 75, of Jackson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April, 11, 2018

Eugenia Cox Walker
Dennis Lamar Bradshaw
Christina Yvonne Burtanog
Gerald Moses
Edna Hancock