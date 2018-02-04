Sterling Barbour named National Franchisee of the Year

Sterling Barbour, son of Marsha and Haley Barbour, was recently named National Franchisee of the Year by Buffalo Wild Wings, the sports bar company with more than 1,200 locations across the United States.

Barbour owns and operates seven Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in greater Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He has an eighth store under construction in downtown Birmingham, near the UAB Medical Center.

His franchise has stores in Hoover, Alabaster, Trussville, Gardendale, Pell City and on Highway 280 near the Summit, just outside of Mountain Brook. The seventh store is in Tuscaloosa on McFarland Boulevard.

Barbour’s franchise company employs approximately 465 people. He began the company with Chuck Huff of Yazoo City, and his cousin Robert Barbour in 2002.

Sterling Barbour graduated from Manchester Academy with honors in 1992. He was all-conference in three sports (football, basketball, baseball) for two years and was chosen Mr. Manchester Academy. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Ole Miss, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.

Sterling and his wife Celeste have four children: Aydn (12), Chloe (10), Arabella (4), and Rhett (2). They live in Indian Springs Village, Alabama.