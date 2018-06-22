Saxton appointed to serve as interim tax collector after Crimm retires on June 30

By JAMIE PATTERSON AND JASON PATTERSON,
Fri, 06/22/2018 - 5:00pm

Following the announcement of Tax Collector Travis Crimm's retirement at the end of this month, county leaders have named Ashley Saxton as the interim tax collector.

Crimm's retirement takes effect June 30, with Saxton filling the position on July 2.

 
 
