Saxton appointed to serve as interim tax collector after Crimm retires on June 30By JAMIE PATTERSON AND JASON PATTERSON,
- Read more about Saxton appointed to serve as interim tax collector after Crimm retires on June 30
- 149 reads
Fri, 06/22/2018 - 5:00pm
Following the announcement of Tax Collector Travis Crimm's retirement at the end of this month, county leaders have named Ashley Saxton as the interim tax collector.
Crimm's retirement takes effect June 30, with Saxton filling the position on July 2.