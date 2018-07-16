Qualifying deadline set for Yazoo County Tax Collector special election

The deadline for anyone interested in running for Yazoo County Tax Collector is September 7.

A special election will be held Nov. 6 to fill the post vacated by former Tax Collector Travis Crimm Jr., who retired at the end of June.

The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors has appointed Ashley Saxton to serve as the interim tax collector.

Yazoo County Circuit Clerk Robert Coleman said anyone interested in qualifying must be a registered voter in Yazoo County.

“It’s a countywide election so it doesn’t matter which district they live in,” Coleman said.

Coleman said that candidates declaring a party must pay a $100 fee to qualify. Independent candidates must pay a $100 fee and provide a petition with at least 50 voters supporting the candidate.

The special election for tax collector will be included on the ballot with the general election for U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.