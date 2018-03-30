Mayoral election to be held Monday

Voters will return to the polls Monday to determine the next leader of Yazoo City.

Incumbent Mayor Diane Delaware, who won the Democratic runoff primary, will face Independent challenger Theodis Freeman on April 2 during the general election.

With no opponents in the general election, incumbents Ron Johnson and Aubry Brent Jr. will return to their aldermen posts.

Having lost during the first primary, Aldermen Dr. Jack Varner and Gregory Robertson will be replaced by two newcomers to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Andre Lloyd will assume the Ward 2 post, and Sir Johnathan Rucker will take in the Ward 3 seat.

Elected officials will be sworn in on Monday, April 9, during the next city council meeting.

Polls will be open on April 2 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.