A Yazoo City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter in the 2015 killing of his wife.

Arriving an hour late to the Yazoo County Circuit Court, Curtis Brown, 37, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years to serve, at the state’s recommendation.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM