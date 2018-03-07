Holmes CC to offer free electrical class in Yazoo

A free residential wiring class will be offered at the local Holmes Community College center this month.

HCC will be hosting a Residential Wiring Class at the Yazoo Education Center, beginning on July 17 and will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for eight-10 weeks.

There is no charge for the course, but there are limited seats, so interested persons should register early. There are no requirements or prerequisites required to take this course.

The Residential Wiring Class provides skills related to the wiring of single-family buildings. This course includes instruction and practice in service entrance installation, branch circuits and National Electrical Code (NEC) standards for residential buildings. The course will also cover the skills related to the wiring of multifamily and small commercial buildings.

Students will get both instruction and practice in service entrance installation, specialized circuits and the use of commercial raceways. At the conclusion of the course, students will receive a certificate.

To register, potential students can visit the Yazoo Educational Center, located on 637 East 15th Street in Yazoo City, or call 746-1273.