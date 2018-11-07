Free family movie night at the park on July 20

Yazoo residents will have an opportunity to watch a free family movie in the park on Friday, July 20.

Yazoo Parks & Recreation will be showing “Captain Underpants” on a large screen at the Wardell Leach Recreational Complex. The animated movie is based on a popular children’s book featuring two students who hypnotize their principal, causing him to believe he is a ridiculously enthusiastic and clueless superhero.

The event begins at 7:45 p.m., and the movie will begin at 8:45 p.m. Admission is free, and concessions will be sold.

The movie will be shown on the golf driving range, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

“Just bring what you need to make yourself comfortable and enjoy the movie,” said Sedric Hudson, Parks and Recreation director.

Hudson said he wanted to host a movie at the local park after seeing how popular similar events have been in cities like Tupelo and Starkville.

“I contacted Starkville’s parks director and got the details on how they do it, and now we’re going to offer this to our community,” Hudson said.

No coolers, alcoholic beverages or pets will be allowed.