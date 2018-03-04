Delaware cruises to a second term as mayorBy JAMIE PATTERSON,
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 4:52pm
In a landslide victory, Mayor Diane Delaware held her seat this week as leader of Yazoo City.
In a landslide victory, Mayor Diane Delaware held her seat this week as leader of Yazoo City.
The Manchester Academy tennis team opened its 2018 season on a beautiful Thursday afternoon in... READ MORE
It was a simple card, splattered with blue ink and a stick-figure drawing.
Christina Yvonne Burtanog, 34, passed away into the care of our Lord on Saturday, March 24,... READ MORE