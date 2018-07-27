Darryl Strawberry to speak in Yazoo

The Yazoo Ministerial Association is proud to announce their guest speaker for Back to School Yazoo, a rally to inform students about living a drug-free and Christian lifestyle.

Darryl Strawberry, a former major league baseball player and current Christian leader, will be giving his testimony at the youth rally, which will take place on Sunday, Aug. 5, starting at 7 p.m. at Parkview Church of God in Yazoo City.

Strawberry is most known for his many achievements as a star athlete in the 1980s and 90s. Some of his awards include four World Series Titles under the New York Mets and the New York Yankees, an eight-time National League All Star and was also nominated into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

Though he was very successful in his 17-year career in professional baseball, Strawberry's personal life suffered greatly from issues that range from drug addiction, self-esteem, abuse, divorce, cancer and even jail-time.

Strawberry's personal testimony reveals how he was able to turn his life around by building his relationship with Jesus Christ. Today he spends his time spreading the gospel and showing that there is hope and redemption for people who have found themselves in the darkest places of life.

Rev. Ken Lynch, pastor of Parkview Church of God, said he is glad Strawberry is coming to speak to the people of Yazoo County and the surrounding areas.

"The Yazoo Ministerial Association is committed to inspire and inform our children on making positive lifestyle choices, and that's more to saying ‘no’ to drugs,” Lynch said. “It’s also about saying ‘yes’ to a relationship with Jesus Christ. I believe that Darryl may just be that voice that our young people will listen to."

Lynch said he hopes Strawberry's story will make an impact on local people who may be fighting a relentless battle with drug addiction or have watched family members endure the struggle.

Lynch said he also hopes that local people will see Strawberry's perspective on drug addiction and that the solution can be found in Jesus Christ.

More information about Back to School Yazoo can be found by calling Parkview Church of God at 662-746-4298.