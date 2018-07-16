Convicted felon linked to burglaries

A convicted felon was arrested this week after he allegedly drew a firearm upon deputies when he was discovered with a number of stolen items.

Cleotha Watkins was charged with burglary, failure to comply and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Terry Gann, chief investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said deputies first responded to a call reporting Watkins was spotted acting suspiciously in the Holly Bluff area.

“We got a call that he was acting strange and messing with farm equipment,” Gann said. “While in route, dispatchers were giving me information that led me to believe he was involved with a number of burglaries in the area.”

Two separate burglaries inside the same Holly Bluff home were recently reported with money, jewelry, credit cards and a .22 rifle reported stolen.

“Approaching him, I saw Watkins in possession of the rifle,” Gann said. “He started to point the rifle at me, but when I drew my weapon upon him, he threw the rifle over the bridge railing.”

Gann said the credit cards were recovered after Watkins was apprehended.

“We are attempting to recover any more items from the river as well,” Gann said.