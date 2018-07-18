Club owners say they have business permits

Club owners say they have business permitsBy JAMIE PATTERSON,
Wed, 07/18/2018 - 8:38am
Eight nightclub owners have come forward with paperwork that they say refutes Mayor Diane Delaware’s recent comments about their operations.
